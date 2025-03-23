Grand Rapids craft store welcomes customers after Joann Fabrics closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Joann Fabrics announced back in February that the conglomerate would be closing all of its locations, more than 800, across the nation. With 33 stores set to close in Michigan, Smith Owen Sewing & Quilting Center at 4051 Plainfield Ave. NE is hoping to see an uptick in customers.

Grand Rapids resident Rae Trembley took the news of the chain's closures hard.

"I was genuinely sad. It was really hurtful for me, because it's where a lot of people get their stuff," said Trembley at Smith Owen Sewing & Quilting Thursday.

Nancy VanOver of Grand Rapids also shared a similar sentiment.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Rae Trembley

"I made all my girls prom dresses from Joann Fabric stuff, wedding dress, things like that, because they had that. And it was at a price point, so I'm sad that that's not going to be available," VanOver said.

Luckily, Trembley and VanOver had already discovered what Grand Rapids family business, Smith Owen, has to offer.

"I look here for whatever I want first, before I go anywhere else. And I think anybody you talk to will say the same thing," said VanOver.

With Joann's closures, fourth-generation owner Emma Rhoderick hopes more customers will frequent the business.

"It's sad to have a business close, so it's not something that we want to happen. But with that, we're hoping to have some increased customers, and have them come in and see that we are more than just sewing. A lot of people think we're just a sewing machine sale place, so just to have them see that we have fabric and some of that stuff that Joann's had," Rhoderick said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Nancy VanOver

They offer everything from colorful fabrics, quilting supplies, and even sewing classes. You can find something there you might not have found at a national chain.

"Good help is what you'll be able to find here," said Rhoderick. "We can help you pick out your fabrics, and we know about all of the notions and all of the fabrics, and we can help you color match and help you put your quilt together. And we can even help you learn how to use machines."

Rhoderick said it's all about customer service and community.

"We have a huge community that we love. We love our customers like they're our family. So it's nice to have that," added Rhoderick.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Fourth-generation owner, Emma Rhoderick

It's something both Trembley and VanOver appreciate.

"Because they've become so much of a family to me, I do have a lot of comfort knowing that they will have what I need. I can walk in, find fun fabrics, and they'll help me pick them out for my projects that I'm working on," Trembley said.

"I think we need to shop local, but being the family in the store and the employees that are here, it makes it that much more important, because they are so special. They're family to all of us here," said VanOver.

