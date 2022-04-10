Grand Rapids Comic Con Spring Fling hits the Delta Plex

WALKER, Mich. — Comic book and pop culture fans, filling the Delta Plex this weekend for the Grand Rapids Comic Con Spring Fling.

Although not as large as the traditional fall event, this season's celebration still included all things related to comic books. Fans dressed up as favorite characters, plus sold hand-made art pieces.

Some of the highlights include two actors from the 1990's hit show "Mighy Morphin' Power Rangers" and the entire cast of "Ruby."

GR Comic Con's Spring Fling ends on Sunday, April 10. Tickets are still available to buy either in-person, or online at Grand Rapids Comic Con's website.

