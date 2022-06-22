Watch
Grand Rapids City Commission approves gun buyback program

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 22, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted to approve another gun buyback program in the city. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the vote was unanimous.

The program will use $40,000 already allocated to the SAFE Task Force.

Gift cars will be rewarded for two categories of guns.

Tier One includes assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns, which would get $200 each.

Tier Two includes revolvers, shotguns and rifles, getting $100 each.

Exact details of the program have not been announced yet. The last time Grand Rapids held a gun buyback program was in 2020.

