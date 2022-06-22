Grand Rapids City Commission approves gun buyback program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted to approve another gun buyback program in the city. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said the vote was unanimous.

The program will use $40,000 already allocated to the SAFE Task Force.

Gift cars will be rewarded for two categories of guns.

Tier One includes assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns, which would get $200 each.

Tier Two includes revolvers, shotguns and rifles, getting $100 each.

Exact details of the program have not been announced yet. The last time Grand Rapids held a gun buyback program was in 2020.