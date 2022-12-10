Watch Now
Grand Rapids Children's Museum to host winter break activities for kids

Posted at 8:25 AM, Dec 10, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Schools will soon be letting kids out for winter break, and if you're looking for a fun activity to keep them busy, a local business may be able to help.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum (GRCM) is hosting some winter break activities and New Year's Eve events.

"GiftWorks!" is one of those events taking place from December 16th to the 23rd. Kids will be able to make gifts for their family members and friends with the cost of admission to museum.

Each day, kids have the opportunity to create a handmade project. The schedule is as follows:

  • December 16 - Make a trinket treasure box
  • December 17 - Decorate a wreath
  • December 18 & 19 - Create spice dough ornaments
  • December 20 & 21 - Make a birdfeeder
  • December 22 & 23 - Create a shrinky dink keychain

Special events and performers will also take place each day during winter break.

Monday, December 26

  • 10 a.m. - TBD
  • 1-2 p.m. - Dancespire Dance Party

Tuesday December 27

  • 10-11 a.m. - E’lla Webber Fine Art
  • 12-2 p.m. - Drawing Party with Cynthia
  • 1-2 p.m. - Dancespire Dance Party

Wednesday December 28

  • 10-11 a.m. - Maceik the Magician Magic Show
  • 1-2 p.m. - Gymco Obstacle Course

Thursday December 29

  • 10-11 a.m. - E’lla Webber Fine Art
  • 1-2 p.m. - Maciek the Magician Magic Show

Following the Christmas holiday, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum will be hosting an event called "New Year's Early Eve". It's being held December 30th from 6 to 8 p.m.

This celebration will include:

  • Dance party with a live DJ
  • Confetti ball drop at 5:30 p.m.
  • Live strolling performers
  • Noisemakers, party hats, confetti & FUN

The museum will be open for play from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and will reopen at 4 p.m. with extra sparkly fun.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Tickets are $10 for Museums for All and GRCM members. General admission tickets cost $20.

You can get more information on their website or call them at (616) 235-4726.

