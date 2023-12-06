Grand Rapids Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to DeVos Performance Hall for two weekends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Ballet (GRB) is returning to DeVos Performance Hall for the next two weekends with their 9th annual performance of "The Nutcracker".

The professional classic ballet company returns to the performance hall for the first time in their 2023-24 season to present the holiday favorite.

Watching Tchaikovsky's classic ballet is a holiday tradition for many West Michigan families.

Audience members can experience the magic as Grand Rapids Ballet Company dancers grace the stage with immersive sets and favorite beloved characters, including Clara, The Nutcracker, The Mouse King and many more. Attendees will be mesmerized while they follow Clara as she receives a magical Nutcracker from her godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer, which takes her on an adventure through the land of the sweets.

The audience will see Clara fight off impending mice in a battle alongside brave soldiers and explore the enchanting land with the Sugar Plum Fairy and her gallant Cavalier. After, they enjoy a celebration with Spanish Chocolate, Chinese Tea, Arabian Spices, French Pastilles, and many more newfound friends.

Grand Rapids Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" was reimagined in 2014 by Grand Rapids' own Chris Van Allsburg, the esteemed author of "The Polar Express.” The sets and story are brought to life by Tony Award-winning set designer Eugene Lee, whose artistry has graced renowned productions like "The Lion King" and "Wicked." Tchaikovsky's memorable score fills the theatre as it's performed live by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

GRB’s full company, consisting of 35 professional dancers from all over the world, shares the stage with over 65 Grand Rapids Ballet School students who all perform Val Caniparoli's choreography. It’s the experience of a lifetime for these young dancers who get to perform this production on such a grand scale.

For an additional experience, the ballet hosts a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration made just for kids. On Sunday, December 10, Clara’s Nutcracker Party will occur at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Clara’s Nutcracker Party is a joyous event where children can meet their favorite characters from "The Nutcracker" in a fun and festive fantasy land. This holiday experience includes an arts and crafts activity, brunch, a reading of “The Nutcracker” tale and a live performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet School.

"The Nutcracker" opens at DeVos Performance Hall December 8-10 & 15-17, 2023. Tickets are available online, via phone at (616) 454-4771 ext. 110, or in person at GRB’s Box Office. By purchasing tickets through GRB’s Box Office, you can eliminate Ticketmaster fees.