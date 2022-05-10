Grand Rapids Ballet announces 2022-23 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet continues to celebrate 50 years by announcing its 2022-23 season, “What Lifts Your Spirit.”

The season features two classical ballet performances at DeVos Performance Hall and three contemporary works at its own Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

“What Lifts Your Spirit” aims to offer awe-inspiring movement, featuring contemporary creations and timeless classics.

The season begins unofficially in August when the company will perform live at outdoor venues during its Summer Series.

The first program is downtown at Studio Park on August 19 and the second is at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on August 30.

The company’s official season kicks off at Peter Martin Wege Theatre in October with “Elemental Movement.”

The season continues with “The Nutcracker” in December, which will include choreography by Val Caniparoli and live accompaniment from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

2022 also marks a special milestone for Grand Rapids Ballet School’s Junior Company, which is celebrating ten years under the direction of Attila Mosolygo.

The Junior Company will present two productions, “Spooktacular” in October and “Wizard of Oz” in March.

Season subscriptions are available now for new and returning patrons, while individual tickets will be available to the public later this summer.

For a full list of program details and performance dates and times, click here.

Grand Rapids Ballet is Michigan’s only professional ballet company.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube