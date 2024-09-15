Grand Rapids: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Burton Heights neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after 2 people were shot early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids' Burton Heights neighborhood.

GRPD says they got the call at around 2:29 in the morning. 2 men had been shot on South Division Avenue near Southwest Burton Street. Both were hospitalized.

We're told one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say they don't have a suspect yet. if you know anything, call GRPD or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345