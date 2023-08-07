Governor Whitmer serves free meals to Kentwood students, highlights education budget

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Kentwood to prepare and serve meals to student athletes Monday afternoon.

Whitmer, who was gifted an apron that reads “Big Gretch” from the Kentwood Public School District, was joined by Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Rep. John Fitzgerald.

Dozens of students swung by to grab a meal — at no cost to them — at the elementary school.

“Part of our bigger goal here is to ensure that our kids are able to learn when they're in the classroom and have this additional support,” says Whitmer. “I think it's going to be really meaningful.”

The governor’s visit comes weeks after she signed the bipartisan education budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes funding to guarantee free meals for public education students.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says 1.4 million children will benefit from next year's budget, saving families $850 a year.

“We know that hungry kids struggle to learn, and so if meeting this core fundamental need and destigmatizing a free lunch or breakfast because everyone's going to be getting it,” Whitmer adds. “It will definitely contribute to improved outcomes for kids.”

