Governor Whitmer launches Back-to-School Tour in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her Back-To-School Tour in Rockford on Friday.

The state of Michigan says the tour will center around getting kids up to speed and bolstering their mental health as the 2022–23 school year begins.

We're also told the tour will address school staffing.

This comes after Governor Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation establishing the largest student investment in the state's history.

Parents, state representatives, educators and more attended the kickoff event.

