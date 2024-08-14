GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance stopping in Byron Center today

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — West Michigan's time in the political spotlight continues Wednesday morning with another visit from the republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

This is the senator's third visit to Michigan since being named as the VP nominee.

He is set to speak in Byron Center at Cordes Inc., a family-owned industrial hauling business, founded in 1968.

The Vance campaign is offering a maximum of two free general admission tickets available first come, first served. If you'd like to register for some, click here.

One week ago, Vance visited the Shelby Township Police Station on the east side of the state. His big focus was on illegal immigration.

In the press release announcing his stop in Byron Center, the Michigan Republican Party criticized the high cost of living in the state and pitched a Trump-Vance plan to ease financial pressures in Michigan households.

Doors are set to open to the public at 11 a.m. with the event starting at 2 p.m.

Opposing press conferences are scheduled from Democrat Debbie Stabenow as well as doctors who are pushing against a national abortion ban.

Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates.