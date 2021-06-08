Godfrey-Lee Public Schools selected to receive MiSTEM award

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools has been selected as one of the fifteen districts in the state to receive the MiSTEM award, the school district tells us.

We’re told as part of the award, Godfrey-Lee schools will take part in the Place, Project and Problem (3-P) Based Learning Playbook and receive $10,000 for the improvement of the district’s STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

“Innovating the student experience has been a focus of our district and this award is an affirmation to the hard work of our staff and students,” says Superintendent Kevin Polston. “We believe each child is brilliant and it is our mission to create conditions for student success. STEAM is one of many ways we accomplish this goal.”

The district tells us playbooks will be published for other Michigan schools to use as examples of how 3-P Learning can be effectively implemented.

