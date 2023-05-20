Watch Now
Girls on the Run 5K Celebration hits the pavement in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted at 9:38 AM, May 20, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Girls on the Run West Michigan's 5K hit the pavement in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

A record-5,000 girls gathered in Calder Plaza to end their season with a celebratory 5K.

The event supports the organization's effort to build confidence and physical health in young girls.

The 5K Celebration gives program participants of all abilities a sense of accomplishment.

The program hopes by each girl crossing the finish line, it will instill confidence.

Each girl will receive a commemorative medal to celebrate her achievement.

The event took place at 8:30 a.m. at Calder Plaza.

For more information, click here.

