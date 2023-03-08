Gilda's LaughFest kicks off its 13th year with nearly 50 shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's LaughFest kicks off its 13th year on Wednesday with nearly 50 free and ticketed shows all across West Michigan.

The five day festival features both local talent and national headliners.

It helps raise funds for the cancer and grief emotional health programs hosted by Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids.

Gilda's LaughFest kicks off with stand-up comedian D.J. Demers, who has been seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, America’s Got Talent and Conan, at 7:30 p.m. at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center. Other opening day events, include Night at the Museum (6 p.m.) at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Cancer Survivors Showcase (7 p.m.) at Midtown at Studio Park, and Drums for All with Josh Dunigan, (7 p.m.) at LowellArts.

Several places throughout Grand Rapids are getting “yellowed-up” in support of LaughFest, including the Varnum building sign, the Blue Bridge, Gallery parking ramp (the old UICA building across from GRPD), and Amway Grand Plaza Tower.

LaughFest venues will appear throughout West Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino. Other headliners include: Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, the Clean Comedy Showcase, Daphnique Springs, Mike Vecchione as well as returning festival local favorites.

Some of LaughFest’s free activities, include: Family Improv Workshop, Kids Joke Time, All Y’all Comedy Showcase, and more. The Seriously Fun Adventure Challenge scavenger hunt will take place during all five days of the festival, allowing teams to explore areas of Grand Rapids, including downtown and all three of the city’s wards, while following clues and prompts provided at various stops.

You can find a schedule and purchase tickets here.

About Gilda’s Club

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is a free emotional health support community of children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving a death due to any cause. Its comprehensive program, delivered by professionals, includes education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops and social activities. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is one of the largest and busiest of the 44 affiliates in North America. The organization runs entirely on charitable donations and provided over 500,000 program visits over the last 20 years through its clubhouses in Grand Rapids and Lowell, Mich., in various schools and community centers. For more information, visit www.gildasclubgr.org .