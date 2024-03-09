Gilda's LaughFest continues in Grand Rapids with performances from Comedian Josh Johnson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For its 14th year, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids has brought the funny back to the West Michigan region with Gilda's LaughFest.

The event is in the middle of its five-day run and continues to raise awareness and money for the free emotional healthcare services they provide, to anyone on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone.

Gilda's Club President Wendy Wigger and Comedian Josh Johnson joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about the West Michigan tradition, and how you can support their organization during the last couple of shows.

Josh Johnson is set to perform two shows on Saturday, March 9 in downtown Grand Rapids. Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up, actor and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He is currently a writer on The Daily Show and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In addition, Johnson is Comedy Central’s "most-watched comedian ever" with 40 million plus views to date across their platforms. As a stand-up, Johnson headlines clubs, colleges and festivals around the world.

If you'd like to see Josh Johnson, he has two shows on Saturday at Midtown (123 Ionia Ave., SW, Grand Rapids, MI). One is at 7:00 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information on other performances, click here.

Gilda's LaughFest has performances through Sunday, March 10 and Gilda’s Red Door Gala will return to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on March 14.

