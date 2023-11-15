Gaslight Village's 2023 tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, November 24

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gaslight Village has announced the return of its annual tree lighting ceremony. The event will be held on Friday, November 24 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Regatta Plaza (2181 Wealthy Street, Southeast).

At the ceremony, East Grand Rapids Mayor Katie Favale will greet the crowd. Mayor Favale will then begin the lighting ceremony of the 30-foot tree with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

After the ceremony, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available at I’m An Artist Community Studio (2166 Wealthy Street, Southeast).

During the event, the Michigan Ballet Academy will perform short variations from The Nutcracker. The East Grand Rapids High School student chorus, the Madrigals, will also sing holiday carols. A DJ will also play holiday hits.

The ceremony will also have s’mores, crafting stations, and carriage rides.

A schedule of the event can be found below:



5:00 p.m.: Reindeer arrive, carriage rides begin, and s’more and craft stations open

5:10 p.m.: Michigan Ballet Academy performs

5:30 p.m.: Madrigals perform

6:00 p.m.: Mayor Katie Favale welcomes crowd

6:15 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive and tree is lit

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at I’m An Artist Community Studio

8:00 p.m.: Last carriage ride and DJ spins last song

“The City of East Grand Rapids welcomes community members of all ages to our cherished holiday tradition in the heart of the Gaslight Village business district,” said Mayor Favale. “It is my honor to officially ring in the holiday season alongside Santa and Mrs. Claus. Start your holiday season in Gaslight Village for a memorable experience.”

Gaslight Village’s 2023 tree lighting ceremony will be held on November 24.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube