Gaines Township woman injured in overnight drive-by shooting

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 18, 2022
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman sustained injuries in a shooting that happened in Gaines Township early Monday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred near Campus Park Drive and 60th Street at around 2 a.m.

We’re told two vehicles were spotted traveling past a home in the area when a minimum of three gunshots were fired at the home.

A 56-year-old woman was in the home when the shooting took place and was hit by a bullet, deputies explain. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The shooting is under investigation.

Those with knowledge in connection to this incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

