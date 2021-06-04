Gaines Township man missing, without medication

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Gaines Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

60-year-old Steven Crawford has been missing since this morning, the sheriff’s office tells us.

We’re told Crawford stands at 5’4”, weighs 123 pounds, has black dreadlocks that are normally pulled back, and brown eyes.

Crawford was reportedly last seen wearing a black shirt, tan jacket, blue jeans and a black bandana in the area of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue this afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Crawford is probably carrying a plastic bag filled with his belongings.

We’re told Crawford requires medication and has no phone on his person.

Those with information in connection to Crawford’s whereabouts are asked to call 616-632-6100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube