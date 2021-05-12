Gaines Township gas station robbed at gunpoint

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a robbery at the Citgo gas station on 60th Street in Gaines Township this afternoon, according to Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 5’6” to 5'8" Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build walked in the store and robbed an employee at gunpoint.

The suspect made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Sergeant Matthews tells us, adding the suspect is still at large.

The incident is currently under investigation.

