Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Gaines Township gas station robbed at gunpoint

items.[0].image.alt
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 02282021
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:44:22-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a robbery at the Citgo gas station on 60th Street in Gaines Township this afternoon, according to Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 5’6” to 5'8" Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build walked in the store and robbed an employee at gunpoint.

The suspect made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Sergeant Matthews tells us, adding the suspect is still at large.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time