Fruit Ridge Avenue closed after fiery crash in Sparta Twp.

SPARTA, Mich. — Part of Fruit Ridge Avenue in Sparta Township is closed Friday because of a crash.

It’s closed north of 14 Mile Road to the Lutheran Church.

Emergency responders on scene told Fox 17 a car went off the road, through a fence and hit a tree before it caught fire.

Firefighters were on a training exercise and came upon the car just after 10:15 a.m. while it was on fire, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

They immediately started rescue efforts and were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was the only occupant and was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth.

No other details were immediately available.