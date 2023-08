TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fremont woman has died in a Tyrone Township crash Wednesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash happened at about 7 a.m. near Sparta Avenue on 18 Mile Road.

We’re told a black sedan left the road and overturned a handful of times.

The 58-year-old victim was thrown from the vehicle, deputies say. She was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

