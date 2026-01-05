Free home radon testing kits available from the Kent County Health Department

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — January is Radon Action Month and the Kent County Health Department is once again offering Kent County neighbors the chance to test their homes for the deadly gas for free this month.

Free testing kits are available to anyone who lives in Kent County, at least until the health department's supply runs out.

Radon, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas, naturally occurs when uranium in the ground breaks down, according to the Kent County Health Department. The gas can rise up into buildings through cracks in the foundation, floor drains, and sump pits. Over time, the radioactive particles can build up, especially during the winter months when we keep windows and doors closed, increasing the risk of lung cancer.

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S, according to the health department. Approximately 21,000 people in the U.S. die each year due to Radon exposure.

"Just like carbon monoxide, radon can’t be detected by the human senses,” said Kent County Health Department Environmental Health Director Sara Simmonds. "Since there are no warning signs or symptoms from radon exposure, testing is the only way to know if a building and the people in it are at risk."

Testing kits are available at the Kent County Health Department's main clinic at 700 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

This year, the health department is again partnering with the Kent District Library to provide more locations for neighbors to get informed about Radon and pick up testing kits. Each Tuesday in January, a different branch will host an informational table with tests available as well. The tables will be up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to continue this partnership and welcome residents into our library spaces for meaningful conversations about health and safety,” said Kent District Library's Director of Engagement Randall Goble. “Libraries are trusted community hubs, and this initiative allows us to connect people with practical resources and reliable information where they already gather."

