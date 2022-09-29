Four more suspects charged in graduation shooting at East Kentwood High School

EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. — Four more people are facing charges in relation to a shooting outside of a Kent County high school graduation ceremony in May.

The shooting happened on May 19 at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School.

Two people were shot during the incident, both believed to be innocent bystanders. A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was hit in the abdomen and wrist, while a 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist.

Shaakir Abdulwahab, 18, and Jacqui Hill, 18, were the two suspects originally arrested and charged earlier this year.

Now, Amanti Wilson, an 18-year-old man from Kentwood along with three other juvenile males from Grand Rapids, have been charged with crimes including weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony firearm.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Wilson is being held at the Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges. Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old are being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

