Former teacher bound over for alleged sexual assault of student 20+ years ago

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A former teacher at Northview Public Schools was bound over to circuit court for allegedly sexually assaulting a student more than two decades ago.

Deputies say James Christians was arrested earlier this month. Court documents say the victim told authorities she was abused by Christians when she was 13 years old.

Christians was charged Feb. 6 with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court records show Christians was bound over on Wednesday after he waived his right to a preliminary examination.

