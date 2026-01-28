Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Michigan Democratic Party Treasurer Traci Kornak charged with embezzling from an older adult

MI Democratic Party Logo for web.png
Michigan Democratic Party
MI Democratic Party Logo for web.png
Posted

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The former treasurer for the Michigan Democratic Party has been charged with stealing tens of thousands from an elderly adult.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday it authorized three charges against Traci Kornak. Those included two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult and one count of false pretense. She's accused of taking up to $140,000 from a person in Kent County.

Kornak previously served as treasurer for the Michigan Democratic Party, per filings with the Federal Election Commission.

If convicted, she could spend up to 25 years in prison and pay back up to three times the amount that she allegedly stole. Kornak has not yet been formally arraigned in the case.

