Former Kent County doctor sentenced for sexually assaulting patient

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A former Lowell doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an appointment has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison, according to Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker.

Daryl Wisdom, 66, was found guilty Friday of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and his medical doctor license was suspended.

RELATED: Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient during appointment

He ran his practice out of his home in the 10000 block of Cascade Road SE.

A patient told law enforcement about the sexual assault that occurred July 1, 2020, and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department sought charges.