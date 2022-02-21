Watch
Former Godwin Middle School band teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in 1996

Posted at 2:21 PM, Feb 21, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — A former Godwin Middle School band teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student in 1996.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a woman came forward in late 2021 and told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by a band teacher at Godwin Middle School back in 1996.

The woman, who is an adult now, told police the sexual assaults happened over several months while she was in school and outside of school.

At that time, the Godwin Middle School band teacher was Charles Elsenheimer.

Elsenheimer is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

