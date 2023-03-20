Forest Hills BOE to meet after superintendent's letter on book removal

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The board of a Kent County school district will meet for the first time after its superintendent sent an email to staff members and apologized for removing books from their libraries this past summer.

The Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education is set to hold a regular meeting on Monday.

According to a copy of the agenda, members do not plan to discuss the letter Superintendent Dr. Dan Behm sent to district staff.

It’s possible that parents, teachers, and other community members may discuss it during public comment.

Behm, in an email to staff members last week, admitted that he removed some books from the district’s high school media centers last June.

An employee, who did not wish to be named, verified the email to FOX 17.

Back in February, the National Coalition Against Censorship accused the superintendent of secretly removing books and thereby violating district procedures. In a statement, the NCAC explained the district requires any book removals to be decided by formal review.

In the email, Behm explained it was not his role to make the decision to remove some books from the school library and that he has directed staff to return those books - some of which, he says, were stories about the LGBTQ+ community.

Moving forward, Behm says he plans to have his staff members, who are responsible for the books, update any media material without interference.

FOX 17 will stream Monday’s board meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

