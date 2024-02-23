'Forced to eat dog food': Wyoming couple accused of torturing adopted children

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan couple is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly abusing their adopted children over several years.

Alan Jeffrey Jones, 56, and Kris Kathryn Jones, 57, were both arraigned this week on three felony counts of torture, and three counts of first degree child abuse.

If convicted on all charges, they could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The couple adopted their three children in 2011, becoming their legal parents in the process.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, the children were "placed in a dog collar and forced to eat dog food with milk".

One of the children was "pushed down stairs, held down, punched and choked".

Investigators say the kids were forced to "run miles a day as a form of punishment".

According to the court documents filed this week, one of the children was noticed eating food out of a garbage can, as she was "not being fed at home".

Another child was allegedly forced to sleep on the concrete floor of their garage, made to eat dog food out there "when hungry".

The documents allege that the children underwent a health evaluation, noting that they fell in the bottom 4% for weight and stature.

