Florida man arrested in Caledonia Township cold case

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a Caledonia Township cold case.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 64-year-old Florida resident Garry Dean Artman was brought into custody in Mississippi.

Artman was arrested in connection to the 1996 death of Sharon Hammack after new DNA evidence was discovered, deputies say.

We’re told the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office authorized murder charges as well as a first-degree sexual assault charge.

Hammack was sexually assaulted and killed by strangulation near Kraft Avenue and 76th Street on Oct. 3, 1996, according to the sheriff’s office.

Artman is expected to be transferred to Michigan soon.

