'Fleets Through the Streets' parade to celebrate public works trucks

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission will kick off Public Works Week with the first “Fleets Through the Streets” parade taking place Monday evening.

It’ll be held on the Central Kent County route from 5 to 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Kent County Road Commission

Residents are invited to watch the parade and cheer along employees who make a positive impact in the everyday lives of community members.

The Kent County Road Commission and Plainfield Township Water Department will drive the parade route and showcase the equipment and big trucks that help deliver critical services to residents.