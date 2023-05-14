Watch Now
Five children, two others hurt in crash on 29th Street

Posted at 6:11 PM, May 14, 2023
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Seven people, including five children, were injured in a crash near Lake Eastbrooke Drive in Kentwood on Sunday.

Around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon, Kentwood police were called to a crash in the 3600 block of 29th Street.

Two vehicles had reportedly crashed into each other.

Police say seven people were hurt, all in one vehicle.

Five of those people were children under the age of 11.

Those who were injured were helped on-scene, with emergency medical treatment from the Kentwood Fire Department, LIFE Ambulance, and Rockford Ambulance, before they were taken to local hospitals.

However, police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown, but Kentwood police say they're still investigating.

