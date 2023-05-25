Firefighters respond to reported barn fire in Grand Rapids Township

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews are responding after someone called authorities about a barn fire in Grand Rapids Township.

According to Kent County Dispatch, fire crews are working on 4 Mile Road near Hoag Avenue.

The barn fire was reported around 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

FOX 17 reporters on scene say several fire trucks and crews are present. Roads are blocked off, FOX 17 reports.

Around 10:40, authorities say the fire was under control, but crews are still working.

The Grand Rapids Charter Township Fire Department is being assisted by the Plainfield Township Fire Department and the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will share more updates as they become available.

