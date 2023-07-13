Fire crews respond to hazmat situation in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Fire crews are responding to a hazmat situation in Walker.

According to the city, the hazmat situation is happening at H.B. Fuller, an adhesives manufacturing company located on Kinney Avenue.

City officials say the Walker Fire Department is working with H.B. Fuller and one of its contractors to mitigate the situation, which they say is contained at this time.

Kinney Avenue is closed between 3 Mile and Waldorf while crews work.

The city says the actions are strictly precautionary and there is no threat to the public.

The Walker Fire Department is being assisted by Walker police, the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Kent County Emergency Management.

