Fight in Walker leads to shooting

WALKER, Mich. — Two calls brought police from Grand Rapids and Walker to the same neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., the departments each got somewhat similar calls; Walker for a shooting in a home on Cassandra Ct— a cul-de-sac in a subdivision off Maynard NW—, and GRPD for a shooting victim sitting in a car at Lake Michigan Dr and Maynard NW.

They turned out to be the same shooting— the result of a fight at the home on Cassandra Ct.

Walker Police took the reins of the investigation, telling FOX 17 the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They do not believe this was a random act.

The investigation is still open and we will update this situation as details are confirmed.

