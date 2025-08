KENT COUNTY, Mich. — According to AT&T's service outage map, a 'fiber equipment issue' is impacting AT&T internet customers parts of Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

The map shows that the following area codes are affected: 49503, 49506, 49507, 49508, 49509, 49519 and 49548.

The map lists the impact of this outage as "severe."

As of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the estimated repair time is 13 hours.

FOX 17 has reached out to AT&T for more information.

