FHPS Board of Education VP Martha Atwater resigns, charged with drunk driving

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools (FHPS) Board of Education Vice President Martha Atwater has resigned.

President Suzanne Callahan confirmed the information with FOX 17 on Wednesday. Callahan says Atwater resigned on Feb. 28.

The school district tells us a recruitment process is underway to hire Atwater's replacement. Interested applicants are instructed to send their resumes and letters of interest to the following address:

Suzanne Callahan, President

Forest Hills Board of Education

6590 Cascade Road SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 18 at 4 p.m.

