Festival of the Arts returns to Grand Rapids for its 54th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Festival of the Arts, or Festival as many call it, is returning to Grand Rapids for its 54th year on Friday.

The three day festival will feature art, music, dance, activities and even food with organizers saying it's the kickoff to the summer art scene.

Festival began back in 1970 to celebrate the arts in West Michigan. It's start was inspired by the 1969 installation of Alexander Calder's “La Grande Vitesse” (“The Great Swiftness”).

That first festival showcased just a few art displays and two performance stages, plus a few food booths.

The structure continues to serve as the backdrop to Festival and remains a symbol of the City of Grand Rapids.

Over the years, Festival’s popularity grew to include most of downtown Grand Rapids. Families enjoy local performers at several stages, art shows and activities for families, all free of charge, as well as an assortment of tasty offerings from food booths operated by nonprofit organizations.

Organizers say this year's festival is expected to bring around 300,000 people to the area.

Ottawa Avenue will close down for the three day event from Michigan Street to Monroe Center by Rosa Parks Circle.

The festival is free for all to attend, making art accessible to all.

