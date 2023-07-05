Festival of the Arts exhibition winners on display at LowellArts Gallery starting this weekend

LOWELL, Mich. — The city of Lowell is welcoming the award-winning pieces from Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts: Regional Arts Exhibition to its downtown.

Festival of the Arts is an annual three-day celebration of the arts, held in downtown Grand Rapids. This year's celebration was held on June 2, 3, and 4. Festival attracts thousands of families downtown, with area performers and artists, exhibits, activities for kids and food.



THIS WEEKEND: The award-winning pieces from Festival of the Arts: Regional Exhibition Show will be on display starting this weekend at LowellArts Gallery. Nearly 80 pieces are on display including youth art winners. Many of the pieces can be purchased. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/ZNfJNva6Rm — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) July 5, 2023

Regional Arts Exhibition is part of the Festival celebration, and presents West Michigan artists and their artwork. Professional jurors designate more than 40 awards and cash prizes. This year's exhibition took place at several premier galleries in and around Grand Rapids. Prizes totaling more than $12,000 were awarded to selected area artists for their work in the Festival 2023 Show.

The exhibtion of winners will be on display at LowellArts Gallery from July 8 to August 12. It features 72 of the over 400 pieces submitted to the exhibition, including winners of the youth art exhibition

The public is invited to help celebrate the partnership between Festival of the Arts and LowellArts and the award-winners at two special events. An opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. A closing reception will be held Sunday, August 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Both events will be held at LowellArts Gallery (223 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331) in downtown Lowell. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the Festival of the Arts - Regional Arts Exhibition: Awards Show, click here.

To purchase any of the artwork on display, please contact Janet Teunis at 616-897-8545 or janet@lowellartsmi.org.

About LowellArts

LowellArts connects artists and audiences through the visual and performing arts. Located on Main Street in downtown Lowell, LowellArts is an arts organization that has served the greater Lowell community since 1977. Annual programming includes: rotating gallery exhibitions, art and theater classes, gallery concerts, community theater, the Showboat Sizzlin' Summer Concert Series (featuring free evening concerts every Thursday June through August by the Flat River), and the Fallasburg Arts Festival (a two-day juried art fair with 100+ artists, live music, and craft demonstrations held at Fallasburg Park).