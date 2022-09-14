Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan returns for 18th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If it's time to plan your big day, it's time to get to the 18th annual Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan.

Brides and grooms to-be can start planning their happy day September 24th at DeVos Place.

This year's show promises dozens of photographer, music, gown, suit and decorating options— as well as venues, rides to and from for the day, and advice from experts.

The Fall Bridal Show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And if you miss this one— the 2023 Winter Bridal Show is already in the books for January 28th at DeVos Place.