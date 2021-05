SOLON TWP., Mich. — An explosion at a residence in a mobile home park in Cedar Springs has left at least one resident injured, according to police.

First responders headed to White Creek Country Estates around 5:15 p.m. on reports of an explosion, causing a house to catch fire.

At least one resident of the home has been injured, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more details when they become readily available.