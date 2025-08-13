EPA pulls funding for Michigan solar program, Lowell project put on hold

LOWELL, Mich. — A planned solar canopy at Stoney Lakeside Park has been put on hold.

On August 7, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the state of Michigan it was pulling its funding — $156 million in total — for the Solar for All program, designed to lower electricity bills for low-income households through solar installations.

In a letter, the agency said the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act granted it the authority to repeal the federal program and its $7 billion appropriation from the Inflation Reduction Act.

To date, the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) had already announced $13.9 million in awards to 13 pilot projects across the state including the solar canopy at Stoney Lakeside Park.

The canopy would have generated enough energy to annually power around 50 homes and was set to reduce by 20% the average electrical bill for many more low-income customers in the Lowell area.

"We have paused our planning efforts and do not anticipate moving forward unless the grant funds become available," Lowell Light and Power General Manager Charlie West said in an email to FOX 17 on Wednesday.

Lowell Light and Power had anticipated $700,000 in grant money to be put toward the $935,000 project.

In a statement, EGLE Director Phil Roos said in part, "Regrettably, the EPA wants to retroactively cut funding for this vital program at a time when such initiatives should be prioritized. We are currently working with Michigan's Attorney General to determine our next steps."

