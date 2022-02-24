English Hill Country Club closes its doors after 38 years

WALKER, Mich. — English Hill Country Club has closed after 38 years in operation.

“As the family that owns and operates English Hills, we are proud to be in West Michigan,” the country club’s website writes. “We welcomed everyone, served beyond our walls, and strived to make a positive impact in our community. We know that we could not have stayed in business this long without people like you. We loved doing what we did and reflected that in our attention to detail, ease of planning, and treating everyone we meet as treasured friends.”

Orbitbid.com says the property is changing ownership and that a liquidation auction will be held Tuesday, March 1.

Items up for bid reportedly include several Toro mowers, a Ford backhoe, a spray painter, kitchen equipment, chairs, tables and much more.

