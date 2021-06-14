Endangered man goes missing in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a man who is considered endangered in Algoma Township.

KCSO reports that Joffre Butler, 37, was last seen walking from his house into a wooded area on Summit Ave NE near 14 mile road.

Butler suffers from schizophrenia and depression. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts. Butler was not wearing socks or shoes, nor did he have a phone.

Authorities report Butler is thin with brown hair and a beard.

The public is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding Butler, as they are actively searching for him.