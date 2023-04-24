EGLE: PFAS found near former Sparta landfill

SPARTA, Mich. — There's a cause for environmental concern in Sparta.

The state has found PFAS near the site of an old landfill.

From the early 1980s through 2021 the Sparta Foundry Waste Facility operated on Laubach Avenue.

But the landfill was not lined.

While historically its monitoring system did not detect any contamination, EGLE has now found two groundwater wells with PFAS.

EGLE

The toxic chemicals were also found in surface water that flowed toward a small wetland.

The state says the nearest drinking water wells are about a quarter mile east of the landfill.

They are determining whether they will need to be tested.

