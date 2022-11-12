Eastern Floral to host holiday open house with live reindeer, variety of gift options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids business is hosting its annual holiday open house starting mid-November.

Eastern Floral's 52-year holiday tradition includes a two-day celebration with shopping specials, live reindeer, refreshments, design classes and activities for the whole family.

It will be held November 11th and 12th at its Grand Rapids retail showroom located at 2836 Broadmoor Ave SE.

The open house is a great opportunity for customers to shop in-person and to explore the range of products, gifts, and services offered.

Eastern Floral provides wedding, funeral, and special event floral services. The retail location also features products for the home, children, local gourmet goods, and a recently launched plant department, “Rooted.” In addition, Eastern Floral hosts regular design classes and events.

EASTERN FLORAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE



Friday, Nov. 11 9 AM - 8 PM & Saturday, Nov. 12 9 AM - 4 PM

2836 Broadmoor Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Shopping & floral specials, raffles, kids’ activities

Schuil coffee & refreshments & more

Holiday Design Class, Friday 5 PM & 6:30 PM

Live Reindeer & Pietro’s Soup, Saturday 11 AM - 3 PM

For more information, visit their website.