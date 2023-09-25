East Kentwood High School responds to social media threat

KENTWOOD, Mich. — School officials, law enforcement and safety consultants took action Sunday in response to a social media threat in Kentwood.

Kentwood Public Schools (KPS) sent a letter to families of East Kentwood High School students explaining they conducted an investigation alongside the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and an expert with Secure Educational Consultants.

We’re told the threat was not deemed credible and school will be held Monday as planned. However, law enforcement presence at the school has been increased as a precaution.

Parents are reminded to instruct their children on the importance of letting adults know about anything they find concerning. They can be reported to KCSO at 616-774-2345 or OK2SAY.

Remember to refrain from sharing or reposting threatening material on social media.

Read the full letter below:

Update Letter to EK Families September 24, 2023 by WXMI on Scribd

