East Grand Rapids teacher awarded 2023 Online Mentor of the Year

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An educator at East Grand Rapids Public Schools was awarded 2023 Online Mentor of the Year!

David Dublis was recognized for his teaching skills in the virtual classroom, which Michigan Virtual says resulted in student success.

“Michigan Virtual students work with highly talented and dedicated mentors who are chosen not just for their expertise, but for their passion for helping students succeed academically, mentally and socially,” says Michigan Virtual President & CEO Jamey Fitzpatrick. “David first became a mentor in the fall of 2021 and has proven, through his deep concern for our individual students, that whole child education helps students flourish.”

We’re told Dublis began his career with Grand Rapids Public Schools as a drama director and technology specialist in 2011. Dublis helps teaches students how to use soft skills, which Michigan Virtual says is not normally an area of focus in most traditional classrooms.

“I think the key to making anyone a good mentor or teacher is a true desire to help students be successful,” says Dublis. “Truly caring about each individual student and making a point to form relationships, while taking the opportunity to listen, is the difference for some students.”

Dublis graduated from DePaul University with a master’s degree in education.

The nonprofit says nine mentors have been awarded Mentor of the Year since 2015.

