East Grand Rapids police looking for information following sexual assault on Reeds Lake Trail

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids police are asking for help after they say a woman was sexually assaulted while running through a wooded area on Reeds Lake Trail.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department says the sexual assault happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. on the Reeds Lake Trail.

FOX 17

Police say a 21-year-old woman was running through the wooded trail area below Hodenpyl Rock, just north of the Department of Public Works garage when she was attacked.

The woman described the suspect as a white man, around 25-30 years old and standing more than six feet tall. The suspect was wearing a green t-shirt and a black disposable mask.

If you have any information about the attack or saw an individual matching this description entering or exiting the trail, or has video footage from their residence, call East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department Detective Sgt. Scott Kolster at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

