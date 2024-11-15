East Grand Rapids' Gaslight Village could see massive transformation

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gaslight Village district in East Grand Rapids could be on the cusp of significant change, as city leaders unveil plans for a massive mixed-use development project. The initiative aims to enhance walkability, connectivity and give families more reason to wander around.

On Tuesday, the East Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a preliminary project plan.

The City Commission will next take up the project. They will introduce the current plans at an initial meeting. After hosting an opportunity for public comment, they could potentially give the project the go-ahead.

There is also the possibility that city commissioners will want the plan to be revised in some fashion.

“With every ... big project like this, we got those who are just thrilled beyond words,” City Manager Shea Charles told FOX 17 Friday. “And we've got a few people who are not so sure about it, so we balance all that input.”

At the heart of the project is the redevelopment of a vacant site on Wealthy Street.

The goal is to take advantage of the underused space, hoping to transform it into a dynamic mix of retail, residential and office spaces.

The preliminary plans include approximately 180 new housing units, with 14 three-story town homes and roughly 55,000 square feet of commercial space.

The existing parking garage, just off the main strip, will be replaced or renovated to increase capacity.

Meant to address parking concerns in the area, they are hoping to add around 320 spaces.

Bringing some extra excitement to the heart of East Grand Rapids, a pop-up event space will be created in a nearby flat lot, inviting a host of family entertainment: farmers markets, concerts and festivals.

The project looks to make the area more walkable. Pathways will be expanded, making the process of getting from Wealthy Street to the trail around Reeds Lake much easier.

“East Grand Rapids is known for its walkability; it's really one of our strengths,” Charles explained. “The developer in the plan made a point to really focus on and work to build connections, physical connections at appropriate spots, so that we have a safe development for all modes of transportation.”

Before the project proceeds, city leaders will first have to address questions around things such as traffic flow, noise pollution, building heights, and environmental consideration.

