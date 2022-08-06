Dutton, Newaygo fire departments warn of circulating scam

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Dutton and Newaygo fire departments posted scam warnings on Facebook Saturday.

The Dutton Fire Department shared a screen shot that says, “Dutton Fire Department, Gaines Township Michigan shirt $10 OFF ready to order now,” with a link.

The department said in its Facebook post that they did not send that message out.

The Newaygo Fire Department shared a similar post on Facebook Saturday.

Newaygo Fire later added another post saying the following:

"We have been notified that a text is going out with a link to order apparel/mugs with our department logo on it.



This does not have anything to do with Newaygo Fire, we suggest not to click the link."



If you receive either of these messages, do not click on the link.

